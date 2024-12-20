Eagles fan with terminal cancer wants to fulfill final wish of going to a game: “Be a dream come true”

By Alicia Roberts, Scott Jacobson

SOUTH JERSEY (KYW) — A South Jersey man diagnosed with terminal cancer is getting some help to fulfill his final wish from a community of Eagles fans who are proving this team goes way beyond football.

Daryl Hutchinson is a lifelong Eagles fan who proudly displays his team pride in his South Jersey home. The 67-year-old former casino chef is also battling terminal cancer. Doctors told him he has a year or less to live.

“It’s not easy, it’s scary,” Hutchinson said.

A few days ago, his daughter-in-law Tina Hutchinson, posted on Facebook hopeful of fulfilling Daryl’s last wish.

“In the midst of a conversation, I was like, ‘What would your final wish be?'” Tina Hutchinson said. “[He said], ‘Go see the Eagles,’ and I just made that post. Is there anybody that can point me in the right direction?”

Tina Hutchinson was floored by what happened next.

“When I posted it, it was constant for hours just my phone constantly ringing constantly donations,” she said.

Tina Hutchinson said this week alone, Eagles fans from all over have shared her post and donated over $1,000 to help Daryl get one last look at his beloved Birds in person.

“It touches me that people that don’t even know him, only know the little story that I posted,” she said.

“They didn’t have to do it but it just shows you there are good people in this world,” Daryl Hutchinson said.

Daryl Hutchinson held back tears as he talked about the outpouring and what this would mean to him.

“Oh my word, that would be a dream come true,” he said.

For now, he’s spending his days surrounded by his family and a community that bleeds green together.

“Bonded by the Birds, that’s right fly Eagles fly,” Daryl Hutchinson said.

