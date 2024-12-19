Washington State quarterback John Mateer commits to Oklahoma

By Addison Kliewer

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Washington State’s John Mateer has committed to play football at the University of Oklahoma through the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, the quarterback posted a photo standing in front of the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium at OU on social media while throwing the “horns down.”

“Praise God!! #BoomerSooner,” Mateer said in the post.

ESPN ranks Mateer as the No. 1 overall player in its transfer rankings.

This comes after the Sooners hired Washington State’s Ben Arbuckle as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Mateer took over as the Cougars’ starting quarterback in 2024 when Cam Ward left for Miami.

He threw for more than 3,100 yards, 29 touchdowns and has a 65% competition rate passing. But he can also run, with 826 yards during the season and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Mateer has two seasons of eligibility left.

Oklahoma hopes this will be the answer to their quarterback hopes after Jackson Arnold, who started throughout most of OU’s 2024 season, left for Auburn through the transfer portal.

