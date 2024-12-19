Latino Victory: Pioneering a New Era of Latino Political Power

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

December 19, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — As the sun sets on another historic election cycle, Latino Victory is blazing a trail into the future with bold leadership, renewed vision, and an unwavering commitment to uplifting Latino voices across America. The powerhouse organization, co-founded by icons Eva Longoria Bastón and Henry R. Muñoz III, has become a beacon of hope and action, building a political force that reflects the strength and diversity of the Latino community. Now, with the announcement of its new leadership team, Latino Victory is poised to double down on its mission of advancing representation and championing the values that matter most to Latinos nationwide.

A Leadership Team Like No Other At the helm of this next chapter is Cristóbal J. Alex, the newly elected Board Chair. A native of El Paso with deep Mexican-American roots, Alex is no stranger to breaking barriers. As the founding president of Latino Victory and a former White House Deputy Cabinet Secretary under President Joe Biden, Alex has spent decades advocating for equity, inclusion, and opportunity. In his most recent feat, Alex led the largest-ever independent Latino political expenditure—a jaw-dropping $50 million—for Future Forward, a leading Democratic presidential Super PAC. His expertise and passion for amplifying Latino voices will undoubtedly propel Latino Victory to new heights. Joining Alex in this mission is the inspiring Dr. Erika Gonzalez-Reyes, the new Vice Chair. A trailblazer in healthcare and a champion for underserved communities, Gonzalez-Reyes brings a unique perspective to the table. As an Asthma and Allergy Specialist and a Texas Lyceum Director, her leadership extends far beyond medicine, making her a perfect fit to shape the organization’s future. But that’s not all—Latino Victory is also thrilled to welcome Katharine Pichardo-Erskine as its new President and CEO. With more than 25 years of experience in political strategy, civic engagement, and leadership, Pichardo-Erskine embodies the power of resilience and representation. Born in the Dominican Republic and raised in New York City, she has shattered glass ceilings, helping to elect history-making leaders like the first Dominican-American member of Congress and New York’s first woman of color Attorney General. “This is an exhilarating time for Latino Victory,” said Pichardo-Erskine. “The Latino vote has proven its power, but our work is far from over. Together, we will ensure Latino voices are not just heard but lead the conversations shaping our future.”

Celebrating a Legacy of Transformation While the future looks bright, Latino Victory also takes a moment to honor its past. Outgoing Board Chair Luis A. Miranda Jr. leaves an indelible mark on the organization, having guided it through a period of unparalleled growth. Under his leadership, Latino Victory supported over 300 Latino candidates across the nation, transforming the political landscape and paving the way for the next generation of leaders. Outgoing President Sindy Benavides also leaves a legacy of innovation and impact. From spearheading the #VoteLikeAMadre initiative to launching the Afro-Latinas Lead program, her tenure has been marked by groundbreaking efforts to expand Latino representation at every level of government. “We are standing on the shoulders of giants,” said Alex. “Luis and Sindy have laid a strong foundation, and we are ready to build on it to achieve even greater success in the years ahead.”

Latino Victory: A Decade of Impact Since its founding in 2014, Latino Victory has filled a critical gap in Latino civic engagement, empowering a vibrant and influential voting base united by progressive values. From supporting over 450 candidates to creating groundbreaking voter mobilization campaigns, the organization’s impact is undeniable. Latino Victory operates under three key entities: • Latino Victory Foundation (501(c)(3)): Focused on leadership development and civic engagement, this arm empowers the next generation of Latino leaders through research, strategic communication, and advocacy. • Latino Victory Project (501(c)(4)): Dedicated to advancing Latino voices in policymaking, the project mobilizes voters to support leaders who reflect their values, from immigration reform to education and clean energy. • Latino Victory Fund (PAC): As a Political Action Committee, the fund fuels campaigns that elect Latino leaders and increase voter participation. Shaping Tomorrow’s Democracy The journey ahead is clear: Latino Victory is committed to building an inclusive democracy where Latino voices are at the forefront of change. With its new leadership, the organization is ready to tackle the challenges of today and shape the opportunities of tomorrow. As Houstonians and readers of Houston Style Magazine, we are inspired by the resilience, ingenuity, and drive of Latino Victory. Let’s continue to support their mission and celebrate the leaders who are shaping a brighter future for our community and our nation.

Join the Movement For more information on Latino Victory’s initiatives and how you can get involved, visit LatinoVictory.org. Together, we can continue the fight for equity, opportunity, and representation. Houston Style Magazine is proud to highlight the stories and leaders who make our communities stronger. Stay tuned for more features celebrating the people shaping Houston—and beyond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.