‘It’s a considerable amount’: Anonymous donor pays adoption fees at Seminole County Animal Services

By Dave McDaniel

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — An anonymous donor is helping pay fees at Seminole County Animal Services to make it easier for families to give pets forever homes.

“An animal can really absorb a lot of the negativity in our lives, for us that brings us comfort and joy,” said Steven Lerner, interim Animal Services manager. “All the fees are completely sponsored by our anonymous donor.”

The donor and the amount are hush-hush.

“It’s a considerable amount to really help the community get over the initial hump, that barrier which may be keeping them from getting a new family member,” Lerner said.

The donation comes at a very strategic time for the shelter. Its got too many kitties and too many canines for the available space.

“We are critically overcrowded, to a capacity that we have not seen in a very long time. So much so that we have animals in offsite boarding, facilities we’re renting out because we are a no-kill shelter,” Lerner said.

All animals go home fully vaccinated and chipped.

The “Home for the Holidays” event runs through the end of the year as a way to help people who are ready for the commitment and the ongoing responsibility.

“Nobody greets you at the end of the day like your animal does at home,” Lerner said.

