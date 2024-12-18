Blanchard student was able to discharge SRO’s firearm due to gap in holster

By Zach Rael

BLANCHARD, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The McClain County Sheriff’s Office said it is checking all deputies’ service weapons after a firearm discharged on a Blanchard Public Schools playground.

On Friday, a deputy and school resource officer with the Blanchard district was at the elementary playground passing out stickers. Officials said a student was able to reach into his holster and pull the trigger of his firearm.

“Within half a second, this happens,” Scott Gibbons with the McClain County Sheriff’s Office said. “A young man has entered this area. He has kids all around him.”

Gibbons said there was a gap between the weapon and the holster. That gap was just large enough for wondering hands to find.

“When he heard a pop and smelt gun powder, he stood up and checked the child. He noticed a bullet hole in the bench next to him,” Gibbons said. “It appears a small finger may have made it between the holster and the gun itself.”

No one was injured in the incident.

The McClain County Sheriff’s Office said it was able to recreate the same situation with the same outcome.

All of the McClain County deputies provide their own service weapon and holster. Officials said the deputy and his weapon passed service inspections earlier this year.

“There is no indication he did anything wrong, policy-based or statute-based,” Gibbons said. “The parent of the child in question has already requested that this deputy is returned to the school immediately.”

The sheriff’s office will not only check their deputies’ current service weapons, but they will also monitor future department-issued weapons to make sure this doesn’t happen again. They said they may make policy changes based off of what they find.

