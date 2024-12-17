Southern Palm Development Grand Opening: A Triumph for Affordable Homeownership in Houston

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

December 17, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The City of Houston Housing and Community Development Department (HCD), in collaboration with Mayberry Homes, Inc., the Midtown Redevelopment Authority, and a host of local stakeholders, marked a celebratory milestone on Thursday, December 12, 2024, with the grand opening of the Southern Palm Development. Located in the heart of the historic Old Spanish Trails (OST) – South Union neighborhood, this development brings a fresh breath of hope, opportunity, and growth to Houston’s affordable housing landscape.

The Event: A Community Coming Together Under clear blue skies, Houston’s finest gathered at 5320 Martin Luther King Blvd. to witness the ribbon-cutting ceremony of a development that symbolizes transformation and unity. The grand opening was more than just an event—it was a statement of commitment to Houston families dreaming of homeownership. The Southern Palm Development proudly showcases 40 new three-bedroom single-family homes, built with affordability and quality at their core. Houston’s Housing and Community Development Department led the charge, investing $2 million from the Uptown TIRZ Series 2021 Affordable Homes Fund to make this project a reality. These funds provided critical infrastructure improvements, setting the foundation for this vibrant new community to thrive.

“A Step Toward Generational Wealth” During the event, Assistant Director of the Single-family Division of HCD, Cedrick LaSane, spoke with optimism and conviction: “Today is more than a ribbon-cutting; it’s a turning point. The Southern Palm Development represents the power of public-private partnerships in uplifting communities. These homes will allow families to build generational wealth, laying a path for a brighter future.” The sentiment was echoed by Mayberry Homes CEO Sharone Mayberry, who added: “At Mayberry Homes, we believe that homeownership should be within reach for all families. Southern Palm isn’t just about homes—it’s about creating spaces for families to thrive, grow, and build lifelong memories.”

Features That Inspire Attendees enjoyed guided tours of these meticulously crafted homes, offering modern design, spacious layouts, and high-quality finishes—all while remaining affordable for Houston families. Each home tells a story of collaboration and intentionality, proving that affordable housing doesn’t compromise on comfort or style. Highlights of the day included light refreshments, community giveaways, and an undeniable air of excitement as families visualized their future within the walls of these beautiful new homes.

A Legacy of Affordability in OST-South Union The OST-South Union neighborhood is steeped in history, resilience, and community pride. With the introduction of Southern Palm, the area continues to evolve, offering opportunities for homeownership while preserving its cultural legacy. The Southern Palm Development aligns perfectly with the City of Houston’s broader vision to expand affordable housing options, reduce barriers to homeownership, and empower residents with the stability and pride of owning a home.

A Win for Houston In the words of one future homeowner, [Insert YOUR FAMILY NAME HERE]: “This is a dream come true for our family. Owning a home means security, stability, and a chance to truly build a future here in Houston.” The grand opening of Southern Palm Development is a testament to what’s possible when vision, partnership, and community intersect. It’s not just about homes—it’s about building a stronger Houston, one family at a time. For more information on programs that support homeownership, visit the City of Houston Homebuyer Hub houstontx.gov/housing/hbhub.html. To explore the Southern Palm Development, head to the Mayberry Homes, Inc. website, mayberryhomes.net/our_developments/southern-palm

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611