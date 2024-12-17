Hawaiian Electric installs devices to protect native birds from power lines

By ‘A’ali’i Dukelow

Click here for updates on this story

MAUI, Hawai’i (KITV) — To protect native birds, Hawaiian Electric is installing what is called “bird diverters” on power lines to help stop them from flying into the lines.

The installation is a part of a settlement between Hawaiian Electric and conservation group Earthjustice.

“HECO is committed to doing a lot of really good things to help protect these birds over the next few years, so it’s good to see them getting the ball rolling,” said Mahesh Cleveland, an attorney with Earthjustice.

Crews are positioning the diverters on power lines in Launiupoko and at Manele Bay on Lana’i.

Cleveland said the devices are a simple addition that could go a long way.

“They’re usually either just reflective or sometimes powered LED type fixture, which literally just marks the line… it’s simply a way for the birds to be able to see, ‘Oh look, this is in the way, fly a little bit up or a little bit down,'” Cleveland added.

Last month, Earthjustice filed a lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric, claiming lights throughout Maui County are harming native birds.

The birds fly at night, navigating by the moon and starlight. Artificial lights can distract the birds, leading them to fly in circles and drop to the ground, where they can die because of predators, starvation or they can get hit by a car.

In addition to adding the diverters, Hawaiian Electric promised to lower its power lines on Haleakala.

“Instead of running them pole to pole stringing through the air, they would be in a conduit that’s near to the ground… that’s going to save a lot of birds because that’s the area where they kind of launch,” Cleveland said.

The settlement also calls for diverters on power lines in Kahakuloa, Kealia and Honomanu, which could be installed next year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.