Dallas Cowboys cheerleader connects with Utah teen, spreading alopecia awareness

By Deja Brown and Mary Culbertson

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL) — A move by a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader has inspired a Utah teen to share her experience and bring awareness to alopecia.

“I couldn’t even get dressed looking at myself in the mirror,” said cheerleader Armani Latimer in an interview with KSL-TV. “I would keep the lights off just getting dressed in the morning after it first happened. And knowing that I went out on the field with no wig on in front of thousands of people just inside the stadium.”

Her decision would end up making a big impact — something she could only do without her wig. Fans and others with a similar journey took to social media, sharing videos of their appreciation to see someone like themselves on the big screen unafraid and not hiding.

“I tell those people to keep pushing the envelope,” Latimer said, when asked what she had to say to them. “Keep being the person that the next generation looks up to.”

A member of that generation, 17-year-old Gianessa Wride, saw Latimer’s show of bravery in Dallas from all the way in St. George, Utah.

“It made me happy for her,” Wride said, “that she was able to do that, and I’m just glad she had the confidence to you know, present herself like that.”

Gianessa was diagnosed with alopecia as a child, like many others. “It started when I was 7 when I was brushing my hair, and a huge chunk came out, and then one day after school I just decided to shave it all off,” Gianessa said.

In the U.S. alone, nearly 7 million people have been or will be diagnosed with the autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. Globally, the disease impacts about 160 million, according to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.

“It has impacted me both positively and negatively. Sometimes it’s really hard to be different, but most times it’s honestly not that bad,” Gianessa said.

Latimer sent Gianessa a special message, in hopes their shared experience would push her to keep going and inspire others to be strong.

“Know that you are absolutely beautiful,” Latimer said. “More inside than outside, even just as beautiful on the outside. Don’t let anyone ever tell you differently. Your bald is beautiful and I 100% support you.”

Wride loved Latimer’s message. She said while every day isn’t easy, she hopes others take this moment to learn, ask questions and continue to be kind.

“It was actually very very sweet to say that and I agree, we’ll get a lot of side glances or glares or rude things said to us but like … you’re just gonna have to push through it, man.”

