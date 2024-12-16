Woman records “bizarre” large drones as federal response frustrates state leaders

By Mike Hellgren

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is now among the states reporting sightings of mysterious drones, as the FBI receives thousands of calls about large drones flying over the northeastern United States.

Former Governor Larry Hogan said he spotted drones flying over his home in Davidsonville, in Anne Arundel County, this week.

Nina Shea recorded a video on Wednesday of what she believes is a drone — or some sort of unidentified object — flying near the Calvert Cliffs nuclear power plant in Prince Frederick.

And she’s seen more since then.

“First, I started seeing what looked like the drones that they are seeing in New Jersey, just steady lights that looked like they could be an airplane, but not exactly the same and not the shape of an airplane—and then shortly after that I started seeing orbs, which is what I got on video,” Shea said. “I’m still not sure what I saw there because it was so bizarre.”

She slowed down the mysterious object and zoomed in with her phone. Shea told WJZ she reported the sighting to local police at their non-emergency phone number.

“When I see it in person it is very scary because I have no idea what it is,” Shea said. “I’m honestly very concerned because the idea they are military vehicles or possibly something from a foreign government, even though I don’t really think that’s the case, that is just a terrifying idea. I’m just trying not to think about it too much.”

Maryland’s U.S. Attorney announced drones would be prohibited at the Army-Navy game in Maryland on Saturday with several high-profile leaders in attendance.

“Drone operators need to know that we take seriously any incursion in the restricted airspace around the Army-Navy Game. Such incursions threaten the safety of those involved. We will investigate and prosecute anyone who violates the no drone zone,” said U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron.

Former Governor Hogan recorded video of what he believes were multiple drones outside his Anne Arundel County home Thursday.

“We are being told that neither the White House, the military, the FBI, or Homeland Security have any idea what they are, where they came from, or who has launched or is controlling them–and that they pose no threat. That response is entirely unacceptable,” Hogan posted. “I join with the growing bipartisan chorus of leaders demanding that the federal government immediately address this issue. The American people deserve answers and action now.”

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that “we have not been able to corroborate any of the reported visual sightings” and that many of the drones are manned aircraft being operated lawfully.

The FBI has received more than 3,000 tips, according to CBS News.

The FAA said Thursday that at the request of federal partners, it had published two temporary flight restrictions prohibiting drone flights over Picatinny Arsenal Military Base and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

CBS Philadelphia reported drones flew into the airspace over Naval Weapons Station Earle, in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

“Our initial assessment is that this is not the work of a foreign adversary or a foreign entity,” Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said on Wednesday.

After assessing that the drones are not a threat to military installations, the Pentagon is leaving it up to local law enforcement and the FBI to investigate the origins and type of drones.

Singh said the drones were not U.S. military drones, and she refuted an idea presented by Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey that there was an Iranian “mothership” off the East Coast of the United States launching the drones.

Maryland Republican Congressman Andy Harris said he has received many reports of drones in his district, which includes Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

“We need transparency now from the White House to find out if these drones are a threat to our national security, and if they are, we need to take proper corrective action immediately,” Representative Harris tweeted.

Harris told Fox Business that the government should shoot down unauthorized drones that fly over military installations.

“There shouldn’t be hesitation,” Harris told the network.

Nina Shea, the Marylander who recorded drone images, is frustrated with the lack of clear answers.

“I don’t like how I’ve heard some public officials downplaying it or saying people aren’t seeing what they’re seeing because I’ve seen it every night for the past few nights and it’s very real. I think we need some answers soon,” she told WJZ.

Singh, the Pentagon deputy press secretary, said base commanders have the authority to shoot them down if they pose a threat to military installations, but so far, there hasn’t been a threat.

U.S. Northern Command, which oversees protecting the territory of the United States, said in a statement that it has not received requests from local law enforcement to assist.

“We are aware and monitoring the reports of unauthorized drone flights in the vicinity of military installations in New Jersey to include Picatinny Arsenal and Naval Weapons Station Earle, and we refer you to those installations for information on any efforts they are may be conducting to ensure the safety and security of their personnel and operations,” the statement said.

