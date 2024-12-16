Mice infestation forces new food rules at schools

By Peter Eliopoulos

METHUEN, Massachusetts (WCVB) — New food safety protocols are being put in place as Methuen schools work Monday to deal with a rodent problem in several buildings.

Methuen High School, Marsh, Tenney and Timony grammar schools are implementing several measures to resolve a mice issue, Superintendent Brandi Kwon said in a letter to families during the weekend.

New photos obtained by WCVB show vast amounts of mouse droppings inside the Timony school on classroom floors, inside supply cabinets and across the school.

Parent Elizabeth Couto said she saw a mouse in the school during a teacher conference.

“And all the sudden, I was like, ‘Mouse,’ and they looked and one of the teachers was like, ‘Oh my god.’ But yeah, it came out. It wasn’t scared to come out. The teacher kept trying to get it back in, but it kept coming out,”

Methuen Mayor D.J. Beauregard said he has received complaints about the mouse issue since taking office in September.

“As a parent, for me, it’s unacceptable. As a resident, as a taxpayer, it’s unacceptable,” he said.

Beauregard ordered the health department to conduct unannounced inspections at each school.

The report found classrooms and the cafeteria were “heavily contained with rodent droppings.”

They believe the mice were getting in through a ventilation shaft, which has now been sealed off.

After the holiday break, no eating will be allowed in classrooms.

“At least in one classroom, there was an indication that one teacher had an air fryer,” Beauregard said. “I’ve heard of George Forman grills in the classroom. I’ve heard of various food appliances which don’t belong in a classroom,” Beauregard said.

Some custodial members have been working weekends to make sure the schools remain safe and clean.

