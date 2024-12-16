Father accused of kidnapping daughter, found hiding with child in cemetery

By Victoria D

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Massachusetts father is due in court Monday after police said he kidnapped his young daughter on Sunday.

Police in Manchester-by-the-Sea said they were called to a home on Summer Street at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday for a domestic incident and learned a man had fled the scene with his 5-year-old daughter.

Police K-9 teams allegedly tracked the man behind Manchester-Essex Regional High School into a nearby cemetery. It was there where police said they found the man hiding behind a tombstone with the girl and covered in leaves.

The man was taken to Beverly Hospital for evaluation after police said he suffered minor injuries while being taken into custody. The girl, who was unharmed, was reunited with her mother and is safe.

“There is no threat to the public at this time, and we are relieved that the child was safely located and reunited with her mother,” said Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald in a statement.

The man faces multiple charges including domestic assault and battery, assault and battery of a child under 14, reckless endangerment of a child, carrying a dangerous weapon, parental kidnapping and possession of Class B and E drugs. His name has not been released. He is set to be arraigned on Monday in Salem District Court.

The incident remains under investigation by the Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.