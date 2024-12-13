‘They’re awful, they’re monsters’: Alleged victim of real estate broker brothers charged with sex trafficking speaks out

By Jessica Holly, Chantal Cook, Samantha Sosa, Dannielle Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — A woman is breaking her silence about an extravagant dinner date that turned into her worst nightmare, and she said it involved one of three real estate broker brothers who are facing charges in connection to a sex trafficking scheme.

Speaking exclusively with 7News on Thursday, the woman said she went on a date with Oren Alexander in 2013. She has never spoken about the details of that night, not even to family, because she was afraid no one would believe what happened to her at the Versace Mansion.

Now the woman, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, is finally ready to share her story.

“They’re awful, they’re monsters, and they shouldn’t use their power like this, because it’s all about power for them,” said the woman.

The woman said she was overpowered and raped by Oren.

“I have trust issues emotionally. It’s just in the back of my mind, so it’s a lot of trauma, yes,” she said.

The incident happened 11 years ago, when she was 24 years old.

Now other women have come forward with similar stories.

“I believed it. The first thing that came to my mind when I heard that one of the victims sued him, I said, ‘Oh my God, I believe them 100%, all of the stories,’” said the woman.

Tal Alexander, along with twin brothers Oren and Alon Alexander, are now charged on the state and federal levels for sex trafficking.

According to the federal indictment, the brother’s m.o. was “using the promise of luxury experiences, travel and accommodations to lure and entice women to locations where they were forcibly raped or sexually assaulted.”

“On numerous occasions, one of more of the defendants drugged and raped or sexually assaulted women they encountered by chance — at bars, at nightclubs, social events and dating apps,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams.

The brothers were all arrested in their luxury homes in Miami Beach, Wednesday morning.

“I was relieved that finally maybe something would happen, that they would pay for what they have done,” said the woman.

Now 35, the woman said her attacker pursued her on social media until she agreed to a dinner date and after-party.

The date took place in October of 2013.

“I agreed to go, and the party was located at the Versace Mansion, and it was exclusively closed down for him,” said the woman.

She recalled a crowd of men and women at the party, along with Oren’s twin brother. She said he was naked in the pool and asked others to join him.

“I was there 20 minutes before Oren came back to me and asked me to go upstairs to the watch tower, to see the view,” said the woman.

That’s when, she said, the night took an extremely dark turn.

“Once we were up there, he threw himself at me, he started being very rough,” said the woman. “First I was in shock, and then I was in fighting mode, and I couldn’t get him off of me. I was trying to get him off of me, yelling, but he didn’t listen, and the attack went on.”

When it was over, she said, Oren casually dressed and strolled down the stairs without saying a word.

She left in a cab, holding on to a painful secret for years.

“I kept it to myself; I didn’t even tell my family,” said the woman. “I was just embarrassed to come forward.”

Now she’s sharing her story with 7News, and investigators are hoping others will do the same.

“Please, if you can find the strength in you, because it would help a lot. It would help to tell your story and help other women,” said the woman. “And you can move on from this. We women are very strong; you can move on, and justice will be served.”

Attorney Evan Torgan in New York, who represents some of the victims, said that currently there are over 50 victims related to the case.

“The first couple of weeks, the phone didn’t stop, and I was on the phone nonstop, and it started first with two people, three, six, 10, 12, ’til the point we’re over probably 52 women who reported to us that they been sexually assaulted,” said Torgan.

He said many of the victims share similar stories about the Alexander brothers.

“Getting girls to come to their apartment on dates, or saying there are after-parties when there aren’t, and are only one or two people there,” said Torgan. “So those are similarities, and that’s the theme that goes from case to case to case.”

The attorney said it’s possible the brothers will be taken to New York as soon as this week.

The woman who spoke with 7News said she is in touch with investigators, and her next stop is the state attorney’s office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.