Newly opened LGBTQ+ pub targeted in hate crime

By Brooke Kinebrew

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — The Neighbor’s Pub in Santa Cruz hosted a soft opening downtown last Thursday, hoping to be a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

Less than a week later, on Tuesday, the Pub was vandalized. No one was hurt.

“The people who did this, you don’t have a place in our community,” said city of Santa Cruz Mayor Freed Keeley. “There’s not a place. You can have a different point of view, politically, no problem with that and we celebrate that as well. When you start doing things like setting fire to a business, no. That has no place in Santa Cruz or any other community as far as I’m concerned.”

The Pub took to social media saying the ADA open door button was set on fire, burnt napkins were shoved into the door along with an unknown liquid, and a homophobic slur was carved into the glass.

In a statement, the city of Santa Cruz Police Department said, “The department is investigating this case as a hate crime. Investigators are actively retrieving and reviewing CCTV footage. The investigation is ongoing.”

“We’re not going to shrink and back away and back down because some people anonymously are doing things that are full of hate,” Keeley said. “That’s not who we are as a community. There are many more people in this community that celebrate and love the diversity of this community, including that particular bar. We’re happy that they’re there, we love that they’re there and we’re not going to let a few goofballs mess it up for us.”

The Diversity Center of Santa Cruz County said in a statement:

“The Diversity Center unequivocally condemns the recent act of vandalism and hate targeting The Neighbor’s Pub, a vital and long-anticipated gathering space for the LGBTQ+ community in Santa Cruz.

“This attack is a stark reminder of the prejudice our community continues to face, even in a city celebrated for its inclusiveness.

“We stand in solidarity with Frankie Farr and the entire Neighbor’s Pub team. The Diversity Center remains dedicated to advocating for safe, affirming spaces where everyone in our community can gather, connect, and express themselves authentically without fear.

“We call on all allies in Santa Cruz to join us in standing against hate and bigotry, and to show steadfast support for the LGBTQ+ community, especially during times like these.”

