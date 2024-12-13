Man claims “friend” stole over $130,000 in Rolex watches from his store

By Peter D’Oench

MIAMI (WFOR) — For years Joseph Maya said he’s allowed a friend to take pricey watches from his store and sell them. Now, he said, that friend has disappeared.

“Destroyed in December. Destroyed. I am a hard-working man and I work seven days a week,” Maya said.

He said he is desperate to find his stolen Rolex watches and Jose Quintana, the man who he says took them from Maya’ Luanda Cash store at 10308 W Flagler Street. Maya said Quintana was last seen driving away in a GMC Yukon Denali.

Maya said Quintana left the store with five expensive watches on Dec. 6, saying he would sell them for him as he’s done for years.

“I have known this guy for 25 years. He comes in, gets my watches, sells them and comes back. Always, always, $200,000 or more and he always gives me the money,” Maya said. “If he doesn’t sell (them) he gives the watches back.”

Maya said that changed a week ago.

“This time he came on Friday and he took five watches worth $134,500 and he disappeared with the watches. I trusted him before,” he said.

The stolen Rolex watches include a $39,000 Sky Dweller and a $32,000 Submariner along with a President, Yacht-Master and GMT Master II.

Maya said if the watches aren’t returned, he’s in big trouble.

“(I have) No insurance. I am going to lose everything. Terrible. It’s terrible,” he said.

Maya said he called Quintana’s girlfriend to see if she knew where he was but she said she had not seen him.

Maya has also turned to Sweetwater police for help. He said he prays someone can help him.

“It would mean a lot. It’s $134,000 and I lost that in one second,” he said. “Please, please, please, I am a hard-working person.” (4223)

