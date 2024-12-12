Viral spider monkey Jorgie Boy returned to North Texas influencer after battle with shelter

By Marvin Hurst

NORTH TEXAS, Texas (KTVT) — Brandi Botello said she is “home” for spider monkey Jorgie Boy. The animal, nearly 3 years old, was taken from the 31-year-old influencer more than a month ago. Tuesday morning, she got him back.

“My heart is back in one piece. I really missed him so much. I didn’t expect this day to come soon or at all,” Botello said.

Botello said her Jorgie Boy was seized by Dallas Police on Nov. 8 in an alcohol-related accident. Dallas police, she said, based on her driver’s license address in Irving, sent the monkey to that city’s animal control. Pet primates are against the law in Irving.

They asked The Funky Monkey Ranch for help because the animal sanctuary specializes in primates.

Tug-of-war in North Texas for Jorgie Boy

Funky Monkey owner Dwan Johns said the monkey had metabolic bone disease, which a veterinarian confirmed. His bones were so brittle that Jorgie could not live with her other spider monkeys. The monkey could not truly behave like a monkey due to its fragility, Johns explained.

Medical records obtained by CBS News Texas revealed elevated enzymes in the spider monkey’s liver and pancreas. His tail, she said, showed healing fractures.

Jorgie Boy was getting fed, but his doctor said it was not the proper diet. He weighed 6 pounds at almost 3 years old. Spider monkeys weigh twice if not three times more.

But a criminal case against Botello lost steam in Irving. Police said they could not prove animal neglect or animal abuse happened within the city limits.

“I just didn’t like that they were trying to paint me as a bad person, not knowing the whole story,” Botello said. “And I just feel like the situation doesn’t define my character.”

Irving PD said The Funky Monkey Ranch was asked to return the monkey to Botello. Johns said police had not reached her. She did acknowledge an email from the city’s animal control. But Johns still refused to release Jorgie Boy. He had made some medical progress.

Botello’s attorneys, Wyde & Associates, said the monkey was personal property, and the law said it cannot be seized without due process. They also said in a demand letter sent to The Funky Monkey Ranch’s attorney and the city attorney’s office in Irving that no one could transfer Botello’s ownership.

Irving sent Johns a demand letter, too. They followed with a letter of gratitude when Johns surrendered the animal. By 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Botello had the monkey back.

“I was just so anxious to grab him again, like to hold him, hug him, kiss him,” Botello said.

Johns has not responded to a request for comment. Botello said the ranch owner contacted her and offered her help raising Jorgie Boy. The social media influencer said she is researching and knows Johns is a resource.

Botello said she has the proper paperwork for the spider monkey. She plans to follow up on his medical condition and improve his diet.

“She was supposed to provide me with his paperwork and his vet visits,” Botello said. “I’m gonna follow up with one of our vets and I guess continue with his treatments and whatever medications he’s supposed to be taking to get him back healthy.”

