Norman mom on long road to recovery while grieving son killed in crash on way to Chiefs game

By Zach Rael

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A Norman mother is still recovering from a crash that severely injured her and took her son’s life while they were on their way to a Kansas City Chiefs game.

In early November, Megan Barnett and Connor Barba were on their way to a Monday Night Football matchup between the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to celebrate the 18-year-old’s birthday when they were involved in a crash. Their story has touched thousands of people, and the Chiefs and Buccaneers have donated to a GoFundMe for them.

While Barnett still has a long road to recovery – both physically and emotionally – she told KOCO 5 that she doesn’t remember much of anything about the crash and that she’s still coming to terms with what happened. She said she’s relying on her faith, family and friends more now than ever.

“It’s unfair, in my opinion, but I’m not going to argue God’s plan,” Barnett said. “God had a plan for Connor, and I can’t be mad at it.”

Barnett surprised her son with tickets to the Chiefs-Buccaneers game on Nov. 4. She is a huge Chiefs fan, and Barba followed Baker Mayfield since he was at the University of Oklahoma.

“It was supposed to be super fun, super great,” Barnett said. “We talked about it every single day. He was on countdown. He was ready to go. ‘Where are we staying? What are we doing? Have you picked out a place to eat?’ He was so excited.”

It was their first mother-son trip in years, and Barnett said she was excited to hang out with her son. However, they never made it to Kansas City.

“The last thing I remember is him putting his bag from his truck here into my car. I don’t remember any of it,” she said.

On a small two-lane road, a car coming in the opposite direction crossed the center line and hit the car Barnett and Barba were in head-on. Barba and the other driver died at the scene.

She survived but was severely injured. Barnett remembered waking up in the intensive care unit in Tulsa.

“I was in my room, and I don’t remember who I asked, but I just said, ‘Connor didn’t make it, did he?'” Barnett said.

While grieving the loss of her only son, Barnett’s recovery is just beginning. The crash left her with a broken foot, vertebra, ribs, sternum, collar bone and face.

Barnett was in the ICU for three weeks and had multiple surgeries before moving to a rehabilitation facility. She was finally able to come home more than a month after the crash.

“I can’t be mad. Can’t be angry. I know where he is, and to me, that is all that matters,” Barnett said.

KOCO 5 first brought you their story. Since then, a GoFundMe set up for them has raised more than $132,000. Mayfield and both teams even donated and sent signed gifts to Barnett.

“I don’t know if I have the words to express my gratitude for people, for people I don’t even know,” she said.

As much as the money has helped and the gifts have meant, Barnett wants people to know that Barba was the best son she could have asked for.

“He had that big, huge bright smile that lit up a room,” Barnett said. “He was a genuine and kind person that would go out of his way to help anybody.”

A memorial service for Barba is scheduled for next Tuesday at Victory Family Church in Norman.

