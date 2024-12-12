Five people rescued from capsized boat off Lihue

By Jeremiah Estrada

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV) — The Coast Guard rescued five adults after their boat capsized outside Nawiliwili Harbor on Tuesday.

The Honolulu sector received a notification from Kauai personnel at 2:38 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 about a capsized boat outside the harbor with five adults in the water.

A boat crew was sent and they arrived on scene at 2:48 p.m. and found one person on the hull of the 15-foot boat while four people were in the water. None of them were found wearing life jackets.

All five boaters were rescued from the water and transported to the harbor while they towed the boat. There were no injuries reported.

“We remind all boaters to properly equip their vessels with safety gear, such as life jackets, emergency beacons, and reliable communication devices,” said Austin J. Santos, communications unit controller of the Sector Honolulu command center. “Wearing a life jacket can significantly reduce the risk of drowning during an emergency.”

