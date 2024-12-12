Deaf robotics team wins highest teamwork award at recent competition



PHOENIX, Arizona (KNXV) — One Valley robotics team is showing that any challenge can be overcome with hard work.

The team at the Phoenix Day School for the Deaf recently took home the highest teamwork award at their competition.

They were the only deaf school in the competition.

They were tasked with coding and programming their robot to perform certain tasks within a certain time frame.

