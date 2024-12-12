Avian flu arrives in Kansas, Sedgwick County Zoo taking precautions

By Nick Nelson

Click here for updates on this story

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — If you stroll through Riverside on an afternoon walk, you may encounter geese on a stroll of their own.

However, wildlife experts in the Sunflower State are warning that some of them may be carrying a highly infectious disease.

“Right now, we’re in a time where we’re seeing a large influx of geese, predominantly snow geese, into the state,” said Tom Bidrowski, Bird Program Manager for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. “With that, we’re starting to see some occurrences with die off events, mostly as these birds become more concentrated, or here in larger numbers, the disease is more prevalent.”

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks said this week flocks of geese carrying the H5-N1 virus, or bird flu, have made their way to Kansas.

Anne Heitman, curator of birds at the Sedgwick County Zoo, said that zoo staff is always cautions this time of year as cases of avian influenza pick up.

She adds the zoo is already starting to take some precautions.

“We have shut down sales of our fish food to the guests because we don’t want to draw wild waterfowl to the zoo in case they’re sick,” Heitman said. “We’re just asking that people don’t feed the wild birds on the ground.”

Bidrowski said that if you come across a bird acting strangely, report it to the department.

He adds don’t handle any birds that appear sick or injured or take any sick birds to a zoo.

“Usually it’s best to leave nature to take its course,” Bidrowski said. “You know, if you have concerns about it, just call one of our offices and we can have a biologist come out and deal with it.”

Heitman worries about just how infectious this strain of the avian flu is, and adds the zoo is prepared to take further steps if the disease gets closer to the zoo.

“The animals are here for people to come and enjoy, and so we hope that we don’t get any more cases closer to the zoo, so that we don’t have to close the aviaries,” Heitman said. “Their health and safety is our main priority. So if we need to close the aviaries to protect them, we will.”

The KDWP has published more information on this specific form of avian flu.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.