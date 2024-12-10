Popular Edmond neighborhood lights display hosts sensory friendly night

By Jonathan Greco

EDMOND, Oklahoma (KOCO) — There are regular Christmas lights displays, and then there are some that go above and beyond.

The Lights on Rockwood is definitely one of those displays, and it’s an annual tradition for Abigale and Brandon Davis. On Monday, they did their sensory friendly light show.

The Davis family said they start building the display in September.

“We have a lot of floods, a lot of flashing lights and strobes, which puts on a good show. But for those who are sensitive to light, it wouldn’t be good for them. So, that’s why we do tonight,” Brandon Davis said.

“We just picked one night a year. We announce it to everyone as best as we can, but we want everyone to come out and enjoy the show,” Abigale Davis added.

The Lights on Rockwood continues every night through New Year’s Eve. It goes from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly, and its regular show resumes Tuesday.

