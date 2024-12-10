Murder charges dismissed against the ‘Black Widow of Las Vegas’ Margaret Rudin



By Ryan Ketcham

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) — Murder charges have officially been dismissed against Margaret Rudin, also known as the Black Widow of Las Vegas.

The charges were dismissed in court Monday morning with prejudice, meaning she cannot be tried for these charges again.

“I’m very happy, I’m very relieved, but I keep looking over my shoulder,” said Rudin.

“The legal effect is that Margaret has never been convicted legally of any crimes and she can never be re-prosecuted,” said Co-council for Rudin Adam Breeden.

The disappearance of wealthy Las Vegas real estate developer Ron Rudin nearly 30 years ago and the subsequent conviction of his wife, Margaret Rudin, for his murder was one of Nevada’s most infamous trials.

Ron Rudin went missing in 1994. Weeks later, his burned and decapitated remains were found in a desolate area near Lake Mead.

Years later facing indictment, Margaret went on the run for two years. She was eventually caught during a nationwide manhunt for her, after she changed identities several times.

She was charged with her husband’s murder in 2001 and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Channel 13 was there for the trial.

After Margaret’s 2001 murder conviction, Margaret steadfastly maintained her innocence, even throughout 20+ years of incarceration.

In 2022, the United States District Court of Nevada found Margaret had not received a fair trial, was wrongly convicted and entitled to release.

Margaret is currently litigating a wrongful conviction action against the State of Nevada for her 20+ years of wrongful incarceration.

Her attorneys will file an amended version of this wrongful conviction complaint against the state, including the dismissal of charges.

Her filing was made possible because of a state statute amended in 2019 to address the rights of people wrongfullly convicted.

They are looking for compensation to cover the costs and damages associated with this case, plus they are looking for acknowledgment that Margaret is innocent.

I asked Margaret if she believes she’ll receive a certificate of innocence.

“Knowing Nevada and the way they’ve treated me so far, no,” said Rudin. “I’d like to see it before I die.”

Channel 13 was in the courtroom Monday morning.

We’ve been told the state and Rudin’s attorneys will have an official order worked out in the next 10 days for the judge to officially sign.

I reached out to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for comment on the case and dismissal of charges, I have yet to hear back as of Monday night.

I also reached out to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office. They responded saying they have no comment.

