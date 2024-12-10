Milwaukee tenants suffer through unbearable, non-stop fire alarm for hours

By James Ganley

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — Tenants at a Milwaukee apartment complex endured a loud and flashing fire alarm for 11 hours.

The alarm started around 8 p.m. Monday and continued all night. It was eventually turned off at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Multiple residents at Lisbon Terrace, located at 2730 W. Lisbon Ave., called WISN 12 News to report the problem.

Residents reported that the alarm was either tripped or pulled, leading them to contact the Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Police Department for assistance.

MFD informed residents that only maintenance personnel or an alarm company can reset the system to ensure it functions properly.

Efforts to contact the building’s maintenance and management teams were unsuccessful, mirroring their attempts to reach the management company, Appleton Rental Homes LLC, which replied with a voicemail.

This year, residents at the Lisbon Terrace Apartments have faced this issue twice. In January, the alarm went off for over 12 hours overnight before someone finally responded and turned it off.

One woman who lives at Lisbon Terrace Apartments said her hearing was starting to improve when the incident happened again.

“From what happened last year and they told me things are looking like they’re healing out. We’re doing okay today,” Aretha Stricklin a resident said. ” I actually bought me some some of these (headphones) so that if it happens again, I would have those.”

