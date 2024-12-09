Watsonville Community Hospital victims of a cyberattack, been offline for days

By Ricardo Tovar

Click here for updates on this story

WATSONVILLE, California (KSBW) — Watsonville Community Hospital says the computer network outage that’s been crippling the hospital since last week was caused by a cyberattack.

Right now, the hospital’s network remains offline. The outage forced hospital staff to go back to doing things on paper.

So far, the hospital says their internal investigation has not found that any personal information was compromised in any way during the attack.

The hospital continues to provide emergency, inpatient, and outpatient care but cautions patients they may experience delays.

They anticipate the network outage may continue for at least several more days.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.