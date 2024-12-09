Terrell police officer fatally shot during traffic stop, suspect in custody following search

By Julia Falcon

TERRELL, Texas (KTVT) — A 25-year-old man from Mississippi has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Terrell Police Officer Jacob Candanoza, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

The 28-year-old police officer was conducting a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of I-20 and Highway 34.

During that traffic stop, Candanoza requested a cover unit and shortly after, police said they received 911 calls about an officer being shot.

When CBS News Texas crews arrived at the scene, there was an active police presence at the nearby Super 8 Motel.

Candanoza was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Forney. Several North Texas police agencies were present at the hospital before the procession to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Just after 6 a.m., the suspect was taken into police custody after an hours-long search, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was taken into custody at the Mill Creek Ranch Resort, an RV park in Canton, about 30 miles east of Terrell.

The suspect has been identified as Darrian Cortez Johnson. He has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer or fireman.

Police said that while Candanoza was conducting the traffic stop, he was able to get the license plate of the vehicle. Police had a gray truck in their custody that may have been involved.

Early Monday morning, eastbound lanes of I-20 heading into Canton were shut down due to the search for the suspect. A CBS News Texas photojournalist at the scene said police stopped and searched trucks and vehicles, looking for more information about the suspect.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unknown.

“Understand this is an extremely difficult time for all of us,” Terrell Police Chief Arley Sansom said Monday morning. Candanoza joined TPD in July.

Candanoza is a native North Texan. He graduated from Midlothian High School in 2014, according to Midlothian ISD.

