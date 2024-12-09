Insurance company won’t cover cemetery’s Jesus statue that was vandalized with spray paint last month

By Averie Klonowski

Click here for updates on this story

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — On Nov. 4, a statue of Jesus Christ at Leavitt’s Mortuary & Aultorest Memorial Park was spray painted.

“Destroying someone’s property is absolutely not the way to spread a message of support for any party and it only just causes further division,” said attorney Matthew Schiffgen.

The statue’s insurance will not cover the restoration fees because it was on public display when the damage happened. FOX 13 News spoke with the attorney who represents EGMM TRUST, who owns the sculpture.

“Background story: this piece of art was commissioned by the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints to be a display,” said Schiffgen.

“To be donated to the cemetery in Ogden, that’s a donation for use and enjoyment of the public, and you cannot you know put a price on public use,” Schiffgen added. “Especially in a cemetery setting, you know, where this is really a special piece, but because it was displayed publicly, insurance doesn’t cover it.”

The artist, Dee Jay Bowden, can restore it for an estimated $40,000.

Because the statue was on public display when it was spray painted, insurance is not covering the expense to restore the artwork.

“Always had a very robust insurance on the statue because it’s … 1000 pounds, it’s almost 8×8. It is harder than moving a piano and it has a lot more value,” said Schiffgen. “The trust’s purpose is to preserve this, and so the number one purpose of the trust has been violated by this criminal act because that’s the only thing the trust does is it contains ownership for preservation and display public use and enjoyment.”

Ogden Police confirmed on Sunday that it is an active police investigation. If anyone knows any information, they are asked to contact them.

The artwork is supposed to display peace.

“Just a tranquil, spiritual message of Christ, one of openness, one of coming together, one of serenity when you look at the photos, when you stand near it,” said Schiffgen.

The intention of the art is to push a message of unity, especially as people celebrate the holidays.

“This Christ piece is something that can kind of be in the middle of all of those thoughts and feelings and donations, and those donations will restore it and then it’ll be returned to a public place,” said Schiffgen.

The trust has started a GoFundMe to help raise money to restore the one-of-a-kind piece.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.