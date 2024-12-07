Garbage truck explodes, catches fire; 2 police officers, 1 firefighter hurt

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Two police officers and a firefighter were injured Friday afternoon, when a garbage truck exploded after catching fire in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Police said officers and firefighters responded to reports of a garbage truck fire on Derbyshire Avenue just north of Euclid Avenue around 4 p.m., and as they were arriving on the scene, part of the truck exploded. The truck was operated by Groot Waste Management and was powered by compressed natural gas, and police believe one of the compressed natural gas tanks exploded.

Two police officers and one firefighter were injured by flying debris and the shock wave from the blast. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters could be seen using a tower ladder truck to extinguish the fire in the back of the truck after the blast.

Doorbell camera video showed the moment of the explosion, which sent a fireball and a plume of thick gray smoke into the air.

Police said some truck parts landed several blocks away, and the shock wave from the blast caused significant property damage in the area. Some homes had parts of their roof and siding blown off, and several windows were shattered. One fire engine also had its windshield shattered, and airbags on a police squad car were activated by the blast.

Neighbors described just how powerful and loud the explosion was.

“I was just in my room, and I just heard a big explosion. The whole house started shaking,” Erin Dela Cruz said.

“All of a sudden, something just ignited. It was like a nuclear wave. All the trees pushed down, and I got pushed off my ledge that I was standing on,” Paul Duchek said.

A tow truck hauled away the damaged garbage truck around 7:15 p.m.

Police closed off nearby streets after the explosion while firefighters put out the fire and secured the scene. Police said all streets were expected to reopen by 10 p.m.

Anyone whose home was damaged in the blast should call 911 to document the incident.

