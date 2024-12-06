Utah man returns home after 6000-mile horseback trip across the country

By Mythili Gubbi

HEBER CITY, Utah (KSTU) — The Utahn behind the Year of The Mustang Project returned home after traveling across the country on horseback to raise awareness for the Bureau of Land Management’s wild horse adoption program.

Jake Harvath was on his ‘Year of the Mustang’ journey, traveling across the country on horseback for 14 months and 10 days.

“I wanted to make my trip about getting more people to see these horses the way that I do,” he said. “We traveled from right here in Heber City, Utah, all the way to the Atlantic Ocean and New Jersey, and then we rode all the way back passing through 25 states and now, just about 6,000 miles.”

His mission was to raise awareness about saving wild horses and encourage more people to adopt them, with loved ones waiting back home to welcome Harvath and his three horses.

“Very proud, pleased, happy and relieved,” said his dad, Daniel Harvath.

It was an emotional reunion, celebrating the impact of Harvath’s journey, championed by his family and community.

“It’s been cool to be able to be people’s first experience with wild horses or at least be able to share more,” he said. “Don’t be afraid to do whatever you got, whatever your dream is. If you’re afraid to do it, it’s probably because it’s worth doing.”

