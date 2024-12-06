Snowplow simulators help ADOT drivers keep roads clear of snow

By Adam Klepp

ARIZONA (KNXV) — The Arizona Department of Transportation is preparing for another busy winter.

Last year, northern Arizona had one of its snowiest seasons on record, with Flagstaff getting well over 100 inches of snow.

Lots of snow means potentially snowy and icy conditions on roads, making conditions dangerous for drivers. ADOT’s 200 plows drove a combined 1,000,000 miles last year.

Every year their drivers get retrained on simulators in ADOT offices across Arizona. The practice scenarios can feature blown tires, check engine lights, deer that dart out into traffic, and even kids throwing snowballs at the plow.

“The more that they train the better prepared they are,” ADOT Spokesperson Kelsey Mo said. “That helps increase safety on the roads.”

Winter weather has already hit Arizona in early November when icy conditions on the I-40 caused a semi-truck pile-up.

When the snowplows are on the roads, ADOT says drivers need to stay four car lengths back and never attempt to pass them.

“The plow is there to do a job. That is to clear the road ahead and make your commute easier and safer. So give the plow the space to do the work,” Mo said.

