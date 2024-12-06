Architecture firm builds a jolly Christmas for families through Helping Hands Hawaii

By Lei U’i Kaholokula

HONOLULU (KITV) — Businesses like architecture firm HHF Planners have stepped in making it their mission to give rather than receive by adopting families through Helping Hands Hawaii.

Bright lights, Christmas songs and crowds at stores searching for the perfect gift. While that’s pretty typical this time around, many keiki, even adults, hope to get at least one item on their wishlist.

“There’s people that have a lot on their plate and if there’s something that we can do to kind of help out, then we’re happy to do it and look forward to it,” said John Hagihara, Vice President at HFF Planners.

The team at HHF have been adopting families through Helping Hands Hawaii for more than a decade in hopes of making the holidays a little brighter.

“To be able to provide a little bit of help and hopefully add some excitement to their holidays was something that definitely resonated with us,” Hagihara shared.

Hagihara has seen just how big of an impact small acts of kindness can make.

“You think about the excitement that your kids get during the holidays and if you’re able to spread that with another family, even just a little bit then it’s awesome,” he added.

From the youngest gift getters…

“A lot of times they’re sports gifts like soccer cleats or basketballs, that sort of thing. They also usually give, if they have kids, especially like a character, if they like Spiderman or if they like X-Men or something like that,” Hagihara explained.

To older ones, Hagihara said it takes many hands to make it the most wonderful time of the year for everyone.

“The work that everyone here at Helping Hands Hawaii does is really inspiring. We’re lucky we live in Hawaii and just trying to help out in the community is something that I think is ingrained in all of us from when we’re young,” Hagihara noted.

