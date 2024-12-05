Man severely injured saving his wife from a polar bear attack in Canada’s Far North

By Darren McDonald

SUDBURY, ONTARIO (CTV Network) — A man was severely injured Tuesday morning when he leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in the Far North community of Fort Severn, Ontario.

A neighbour showed up soon after and shot the bear, which then retreated to the woods.

A spokesperson for the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service said the man is recovering from severe injuries to his arm and legs and is expected to make a full recovery.

The attack took place in the early morning in the community, which is on the coast of Hudson Bay. Police were dispatched when they received reports of gunshots.

“Police were also made aware of a possible bear sighting in the same area,” the release said.

“When police arrived on scene, they located a deceased polar bear and learned an adult male had been transported to the community nursing station to have his injuries assessed and treated.”

It emerged that the couple left their home around 5 a.m. to find their dogs.

“While in the driveway of their home, a polar bear lunged at the woman,” police said.

“The woman slipped to the ground as her husband leapt onto the animal to prevent its attack. The bear then attacked the male, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his arm and legs.”

As the attack was still taking place, a neighbour arrived with a firearm and shot the bear several times. The bear retreated to a nearby wooded area where it died from its injuries.

In an email, police spokesperson Scott Paradis said polar bear sightings in the area are common.

“An attack is rare but not unheard of,” Paradis said.

He said the injured man is “expected to make a full recovery. His injuries are severe, though.”

Police continued to patrol the area to ensure no other bears were roaming the community, Paradis said.

