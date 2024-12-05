Federal investigation nets accused members of notorious Cleveland gang

By Catherine Ross

Click here for updates on this story

CLEVELAND (WEWS) — The Department of Justice says a reign of terror by one of Cleveland’s most significant gang threats could be over.

Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office from the Northern District of Ohio announced 18 arrests and charges connected to a group known as the “Fully Blooded Felons” or “FBF.” A second superseding indictment accuses the group of terrorizing Northeast Ohio, infiltrating Ohio’s prison system and styling itself like a mafia crime family.

“To enrich themselves, to preserve their power, their territory, their reputation and their profits, they carried out their malicious actions,” said U.S. Attorney Rebecca Lutzko during a press conference.

Eighteen alleged gang members and associates are charged with crimes ranging from conspiracy and drug trafficking to kidnapping and murder. Six people were arrested Wednesday morning without incident.

“This group committed a murder, armed robberies and unlawfully imported and distributed fentanyl and other dangerous opioids throughout your community,” said Greg Nelsen, the special agent in charge for the FBI’s Cleveland division.

Investigators said the gang was effectively operating an “open air drug market” in Cleveland’s Cedar-Central neighborhood, trafficking fentanyl outside a public housing complex and liquor store. They described the group’s hierarchy and tactics as similar to a Hollywood movie about organized crime.

“FBF held meetings to discuss gang business and were required to abide by ‘amaretta,’ meaning a code of silence,” said Lutzko.

She explained the gang’s highest-ranking member was among those taken into custody.

“This is certainly a huge blow to this because their leader, their ‘Godfather’ in his terms, has been charged and incarcerated,” she said.

Investigators seized fentanyl powder and pills, along with firearms, in several Cedar-Central apartments during the recent arrests.

Some of the defendants are facing a RICO charge, which targets organized crime and racketeering and carries the possibility of extended penalties. If convicted, each person’s sentence will be determined individually. Three others have already pleaded guilty to similar charges.

The prosecution comes after a two-year joint investigation by federal and local law enforcement. Trial attorneys with the DOJ’s Violent Crime and Racketeering Section (VCRS) also provided assistance.

“This partnership between VCRS and the US Attorney’s Office here has already resulted in a safer Cleveland and a safer Ohio,” said Deputy Assistant U.S. Attorney General David Rody.

The partner agencies said they hope to send a message with their investigation and the indictment.

“Whether a Fully Blooded Felon or another gang, members who have yet to be caught should think twice before continuing to engage in such violent, illegal and disruptive behavior,” Lutzko said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.