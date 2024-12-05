Family uses Christmas display to raise money for organization that helped during cancer battle

By Taylor Hess

LITITZ, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A Lancaster County family is making a difference with its Christmas light display.

“Our main reason for the display is just to make people happy — to come out and have fun. Bring your kids. Bring your family, your friends. Sit here, blast the music,” Jessica Newswanger said.

It’s the Newswangers’ third year doing a light display at their home in Lititz, but the winter wonderland is extra special this time.

“Our daughter going through some cancer treatment just kind of changed our perspective on things a little bit. And this year, we thought it would just be really cool to go really big,” Shawn Newswanger said.

That’s why they created an addition to the light show spectacular.

“We have the new donation box for Four Diamonds,” Jessica said.

The organization is close to their hearts.

“Our 18-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2021, and we were sent to Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey. And when we got her diagnosis, we became a Four Diamonds family,” Jessica said.

Now they’re getting a chance to bring together their community and give back to the organization that has done so much for them.

“We want to help with finding a cure for childhood pediatric cancer so families like ours don’t have to go through what so many kids are going through these days,” Jessica said.

The lights start every night at 5:30 p.m. on General Sutter Avenue.

