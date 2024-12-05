2025 Award Season Buzz: Predictions for Golden Globes and Oscars

By Sowjanya Pedada

11/19/24 (LAPost.com) — As the 2025 award season approaches, there’s lots of noise in the air. The film industry is abuzz with speculation about potential contenders for the Golden Globes and Oscars. With great narratives and new talents, this year’s lineup features a diverse array of films, from intimate dramas to grand epics, and movie buffs who are excited to know who will win the race for golden trophies.

Golden Globe Awards 2025 The Golden Globe Awards, presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, honor excellence in both film and television. Distinctively, the Globes separate film categories into Drama and Musical or Comedy, allowing a broader range of films to be recognized. In 2025, Hollywood’s “biggest party of the year” will be on Sunday, Jan. 5, on CBS, and the official nomination announcement will be on Dec. 9, 2024, in Los Angeles.

2025 Golden Globe Predictions: Based on Variety magazine’s predictions, Edward Berger’s “Conclave” is likely to claim the nomination for Best Motion Picture in Drama. With its intricate storytelling and strong performances, this movie has garnered critical acclaim, making it an award buzz. Berger’s exploration of the Vatican’s secretive process of selecting a new pope features Ralph Fiennes in a compelling lead role, making him a prospective nominee for best actor. Other predicted nominees for best picture in the drama include Gladiator II, The Brutalist, Dune: Part Two, and Blitz.

Coming to the best motion picture in the musical or comedy genre, “Anora” is attracting the crowd. With an excellent plot that follows a young sex worker from Brooklyn, this narrative delves into cultural and familial tensions. Mikey Madison delivers a standout performance. Her portrayal of the titular character has garnered significant praise, positioning her as a strong contender for Best Actress. This movie has positioned Sean Baker as a strong contender for the Best Director Award nominations.

“Emilia Pérez” is yet another movie garnering buzz for the Best Picture award in musical or comedy. This genre-defying film tells the story of a Mexican drug kingpin who undergoes gender-confirmation surgery to start a new life. Karla Sofía Gascón’s portrayal has been exceptionally lauded, and she is expected to be the first openly trans-Best Actress nominee. Jacques Audiard, with his bold storytelling, has made this film a formidable contender for the Best Director nominations.

“Angelina Jolie’s” (Maria) transformation into opera singer Maria Callas has been met with critical acclaim, making her a strong contender for best actress in Drama. Other contenders for Best Actress include Nicole Kidman for “Babygirl,” Tilda Swinton for “The Room Next Door,” Saoirse Ronan for “The Outrun,” Marianne Jean-Baptiste for “Hard Truths” and Fernanda Torres’s “I’m Still Here.”

Now, regarding the speculations on the Best actor in Drama, Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), who is portrayed as an architect who strives to rebuild his life in post-World War II, has been noted as one of his best and is presumed to show up in the best actor category. Ralph Fiennes from “Conclave,” Colman Domingo from “Sing Sing,” Timothée Chalamet from “A Complete Unknown,” Daniel Craig from “Queer” and Paul Mescal from “Gladiator II” are the other contenders.

Academy Awards (Oscars) 2025 The Oscars are considered the pinnacle of cinematic achievement. They are presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Unlike the Golden Globes, the Oscars do not separate film categories by genre, making the competition even more intense. The 97th Oscars ceremony will be held on March 2, 2025, and the nominations will be announced on Jan. 17, 2025, at Beverly Hills. The ceremony will be hosted by Emmy-winning television host, writer and producer Conan O’Brien.

2025 Oscar Predictions: With its authentic storytelling and strong performances, Anora is a leading contender for Best Picture. Sean Baker and Bergoch deliver a screenplay that resonates with authenticity and heart, making it a strong contender for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Coming to the acting, Mikey Madison’s raw and powerful performance as the titular character has earned her rave reviews, positioning her as a frontrunner in the Best Actress category.

The next prediction comes for Emilia Pérez. Jacques Audiard’s innovative storytelling and direction have garnered critical acclaim, positioning him as a leading contender for Best Director and Best Picture nomination. Zoe Saldaña’s portrayal as a key figure in Emilia’s life journey has captivated critics, making her a strong contender in the Best Supporting Actress category. The movie is also ranking for the Best Adapted Screenplay nominations.

Edward Berger’s “Conclave,” based on Robert Harris’s novel, is predicted to win nominations in various categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Ralph Fiennes’ performance as a cardinal navigating the complexities of a papal has been described as a career highlight, making him a prospective nominee for the Best Actor award at the Oscars. Even Stanley Tucci’s performance as a complex and strategic cardinal has been widely praised, making him a strong contender for Best Supporting Actor.

Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist” offers a unique look at post-WWII American society, using architecture as a metaphor for rebuilding life and identity. The originality of the narrative has made it a standout, and it is predicted to win nominations in several categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Cinematography. The actor Adrien Brody’s performance is noted as one of his best, potentially earning him a Best Actor nomination. Guy Pearce’s supporting role as a mentor figure has also garnered attention, with critics highlighting his subtle, impactful performance.

Another talk of the town nominee is Angelina Jolie(“Maria”). Her transformation into Maria Callas has been met with critical acclaim, making her a strong contender for Best Actress at the Oscars.

Greig Fraser’s cinematography in “Dune: Part Two” is known for its visually arresting landscapes and intricate production design and is expected to dominate the category. Given its futuristic landscapes and elaborate world-building, this movie is also expected to lead in visual effects, bringing the complex universe of Arrakis to life.

With its intense battle sequences and historical recreations, “Gladiator II” is another movie that’s creating buzz. The movie is predicted to be nominated in multiple categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor.

Both the Golden Globes and the Oscars are expected to deliver an exciting array of winners, showcasing a variety of genres, talents, and storytelling approaches that have captivated audiences and critics alike.

