Nearly a quarter million worth of meth found during traffic stop in California

By Ricardo Tovar

KING CITY, California (KSBW) — The California Highway Patrol said it arrested a person for transporting meth for sale on Friday night.

The CHP said that one of its Coastal Division Canine teams made a stop at around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 101 near King City. A pickup truck was speeding over 65 mph and was pulled over.

During the traffic stop, the K-9 handler observed indicators of criminal activity. The officer’s K-9 partner was deployed and alerted to the presence of drugs at one of the doors of the vehicle,” said the CHP in a social media post.

A search of the vehicle revealed around 25 pounds of bulk-packaged methamphetamine in the passenger compartment of the truck. The street value is estimated to be $227,000.

The driver was arrested for possession of methamphetamine for transportation and sales, per CHP.

