High School football player hospitalized with brain injury from Thanksgiving game

By Ted Wayman and Danae Bucci

Click here for updates on this story

SHARON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A high school sophomore is hospitalized after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a Thanksgiving football game, school and police officials told the community in an open letter on Saturday.

Rohan Shukla, who plays safety for the Sharon High School Eagles, suffered the injury during a play and then collapsed on the sidelines amid the annual game, officials said.

“The trainer, coaches, and emergency personnel responded immediately, and the game was terminated,” they wrote in a statement.

Shukla was first taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton and then to Massachusetts General in Boston, where he remains in treatment, having underwent brain surgery.

“Obviously it was a very sad event and it was very painful to see one of our brothers get hurt, one of our brothers go down,” said Shayak Saha, who plays linebacker for Sharon High and was on the field when Shukla collapsed on the Sharon sideline.

“We all know he’s a very strong kid, we’re all there for him right now. The whole community is praying for him, keeping him in our thoughts. So as sad as it is, we all know he is going to push through because he’s a very strong kid.”

School officials said counselors would be made available on Sunday at Sharon High School.

“Our thoughts and prayers are going out to Rohan, his parents Abhishek and Deepika, and his twin brother Naman during this incredibly difficult time,” officials wrote. “While offering our heartfelt support, we respect the family’s privacy and consideration. As we learn more about Rohan’s condition, we will share it with our concerned community as appropriate.”

Chris Nowinski has been studying concussions for 15 years and is a national expert on traumatic brain injuries. He believes Shukla is in good hands.

“There is always chance for recovery and I’ve met young people who have had full recovery after spending time in the hospital with brain bleed or swelling,” Nowinski said. “I wish the best for that young man. I hope he has a positive outcome. I know he is with the best people in brain injury at Mass General.”

Nowinski said some high schools in Massachusetts are starting to consider how to make football games safer, which could include changing kickoffs, as has been done in the NFL.

“I know he’s gonna be okay,” Saha said. “Even if that means he’s not coming back to football, whatever he decides to do, I know he’s going to excel at it.”

An online fundraiser for the family, which was shared on social media by both police and the football team, raised nearly $26,000, until Shukla’s family asked for it to be taken down.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.