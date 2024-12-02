Florida police arrest man accused of killing fiancée

By Matt Leonard and Senait Gebregiorgis

ST. CLOUD, Florida (WESH) — A St. Cloud man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his fiancée early Sunday morning following an argument.

The St. Cloud Police Department said officers responded to a home on Western Sun Drive in reference to a shooting shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officers made contact with 57-year-old Timothy Hyder and then found his fiancé Natalie Du’Mee dead on the home’s back patio.

Hyder has been arrested and is facing a second-degree murder charge. Police said he is cooperating with detectives.

Police said a handgun was in plain sight on the home’s kitchen counter.

“Our hearts go out to the victim and her loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke. “If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources to support you. Reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or a local domestic violence hotline. You are not alone.”

Dr. Laura Streyffeler, a therapist and domestic violence expert, said the national hotline is a helpful resource, and having trusted family and friends in your corner can go a long way.

“We don’t know anything about this specific situation, whether or not the relationship was over and she was planning to leave,” Dr. Streyffeler said. “But I can tell you, statistically, more than 75% of victims that are killed are killed when they leave. So creating a safety plan, is really important.”

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached any time at 1-800-799-7233 and Help Now of Osceola can be reached 24 hours a day at 407-847-8562.

