Chevy Chase lights Christmas tree in Pittsburgh

By Mike Clark

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — They are decking the halls at Rivers Casino, and a familiar face was there to help on Friday.

Chevy Chase flipped the switch to light the Christmas tree at the casino on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, recreating the memorable light-plugging moment from the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Santa himself stopped by for a visit, and hot chocolate and cookies were offered to guests.

The casino was also holding a viewing of the 1989 comedy film, with Chase, who played Clark Griswold, as a special guest.

“It’s Christmas at its truest form, and my bride-to-be — we’re getting married next week — this, in her opinion, defines their Christmas memories growing up as a kid to a T,” said Bob Haggerty, of Brackenridge.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the release of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.