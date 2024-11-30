Family jumps from second story to escape house fire

By Mika Edwards

COLTON, California (KCAL/KCBS) — A family of eight from Colton is in the hospital after jumping to escape an early morning fire that destroyed their house a day after Thanksgiving.

The fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 9th and E streets. By the time firefighters arrived, the flames had engulfed the two-story house and were spreading to nearby homes.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm as about 30 firefighters worked to contain it.

The family was able to evacuate before firefighters arrived. Some of the family members escaped the flames by jumping from the second story, fire officials said.

“My brother is trying to get his kids out and all from the second story. The house was completely burned,” said Emmanuel Flores, the homeowner’s brother. “They were all sleeping.”

Flores said his brother was restoring the house and it’s heartbreaking to see it destroyed.

“He just dedicated so much work and for him to see all that gone, you know, it’s pretty sad for him,” Flores said.

Flores said his brother has six kids, ranging in age from 13 to just 2 years old.

“Nothing is left of his house, all his belongings, all of his stuff,” he said. “Obviously, he can stay with us, but he has nowhere to go.”

Fire officials say the family was taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, and the Red Cross is stepping in to help.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

