Bikers fire up engines to bring attention to killing of 9-year-old boy

By Mauricio Maldonado, Nikiya Carrero

MIAMI (WFOR) — A community of motorcycle riders gathered Friday afternoon for “Bikers Against Gun Violence,” an event held to bring attention to the fatal shooting of 9-year-old Antavious Scott, who was gunned down in Florida City earlier this month.

The Cutler Bay event coincided with a viewing for Scott, who was fatally shot on November 16.

Witnesses reported hearing one gunshot, followed by a barrage of nearly 20 more.

Police are still searching for those responsible for the shooting.

Dozens of motorcyclists from various clubs assembled to send a powerful message: “Put the guns down.”

Riders revved their engines in solidarity with Scott’s family and to denounce gun violence that continues to plague local neighborhoods.

“This one hit home for a lot of people,” said a member of the Black Lion Motorcycle Club, which organized the event.

“We want to stand in solidarity and unity to show the family we’re behind them and to say we won’t tolerate the senseless killing of our children. Many of our members have roots in Florida City, and this is personal.”

Scott was struck in the stomach during the shooting and despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries. His death has sparked outrage and calls for action in the community.

Police urge anyone with information about the case to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.

The gathering of riders served as a tribute to Scott’s memory and a rallying cry for an end to gun violence.

