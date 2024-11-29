Snake surprise

By Web Staff

TEXAS (KTBS) — We’ve all been primed to be on the lookout for porch pirates.

But what triggered Texan Suzy Cowan’s ring camera to alert her earlier this month, wasn’t exactly able to make a quick getaway.

The Carthage woman shared with us some video of the visitor at her door.

In the footage, you can spot the snake that climbed up into her Christmas decor right outside her door. The motion was enough to trigger the camera.

Needless to say, Cowan chose not to open the door with it slithering around.

