San Jose break-in victim gifted brand new wheelchair from nonprofit after ABC7 report

By Lauren Martinez

SAN JOSE, California (KGO) — Just a day after Miguel Silva’s wheelchair was stolen, volunteers showed up to his San Jose door to gift him a brand new one.

A moment like this reminds us of the true meaning of the season of giving.

Glenn Perry and Jeff Behring are with the Wheelchair Foundation based in Danville.

“My emotions are – who is this jerk that took his gift of life, gift of mobility, and we wanted to make sure he was in a wheelchair before Thanksgiving,” Perry said.

They saw our story Tuesday night. Miguel’s mom Racheal Tiopan woke up that day to find her son Miguel’s custom manual wheelchair had been stolen out of her SUV.

Twenty-four-year-old Miguel has cerebral palsy.

“So I was sad almost to the point of tears – then I got mad. And when I got mad I said we need to do something about this,” Perry said.

“Thank you I appreciate it, do you guys do hugs? Is that OK?” Tiopan asked.

Tiopan was thankful and surprised.

“It’s the community, everyone around – I don’t know why I’m crying again, sorry,” Tiopan said.

Unlike Miguel’s power chair, the manual wheelchair is easier transport.

“It’s just something as simple as taking him to the grocery store with me, he can come with me now he doesn’t have to sit in the car or anything like that,” Tiopan said.

Since Tiopan has put the word out on social media to keep an eye out for her son’s custom wheelchair, she’s been inundated with strangers and community members offering to help.

The San Jose Police Officer’s Association called Wednesday morning.

“They’re willing to pay for the whole brand-new wheelchair, customized for him, with the name in the back as well,” Tiopan said.

The Wheelchair Foundation has donated manual wheelchairs to people in need in more than 150 countries. They’re happy to do so in their own backyard as well.

“When Glenn and I drove up, we saw her vacuuming broken glass out of her car, and we thought well, we know who that is. So we were very fortunate to be able to help,” Behring said.

“You live for your kids, you live for them to be able to be somewhere, to be able to do things – it’s all for them. Just the fact that he was able to get something that would be able to help him to do the simple things – it’s an amazing feeling,” Tiopan said.

