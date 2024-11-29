Florida family’s travel plans in limbo after Royal Caribbean changes port destination to Haiti with less than a week’s notice

By Tynisa Senior

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — A Florida family’s travel plans are in limbo after learning their planned cruise ship was changing its course less than a week before setting sail.

A Royal Caribbean cruise sounded ideal to the Wellingtons.

“We’re looking at her sweet 16 dress; she ordered that one, with a little puffy skirt,” said Avilla Wellington.

The family of five was planning a well-needed vacation and wanted to celebrate each other’s milestones.

“My other one is 13, my husband turned 50. We’re super excited, but now we don’t know if we can even get off the ship,” said Wellington.

Her concerns stem from a notice the family received, stating in part that their trip was changed to Labadee, Haiti.

Recently, there’s been an uptick in violence in Haiti.

At least three commercial planes were shot at in November, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration to prohibit U.S. airlines from flying to Haiti for at least 30 days.

The U.S. State Department also recommends that Americans like the Wellington family do not travel to the country.

At first, they thought the letter was fake.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, right,’” said Wellington.

After realizing the letter was real, they became concerned.

“Are my kids gonna get kidnapped? Is something going to happen on the ship? You know, other people can take that chance. We just don’t really feel comfortable doing that,” she said.

Avilla said Royal Caribbean denied their request for a refund, leaving their family with a difficult choice.

“We’ve overcome so much as a family, and we’re supposed to celebrate that and in our roots in Puerto Rico, and I can’t believe Royal Caribbean is allowed to do this,” she said.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson said safety is a top priority, adding, “Our global security and intelligence team continuously monitor the situation in Haiti.”

The company said the trip is being diverted because the pier where the boat docks in San Juan is damaged.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said the port was damaged in April.

But documents show the Wellingtons were notified of the change in November, the Monday before Thanksgiving, less than a week before they’re scheduled to depart.

“Like, ‘Too bad, so sad. We’re taking your money anyway.’ That’s not right,” she said.

Royal Caribbean has yet to comment on why they did not notify customers earlier.

