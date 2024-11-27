Window washer rescued after getting stuck eight stories up

By Chloe Godding

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Kansas City firefighters rescued a window washer dangling from the side of a building Wednesday morning.

Firefighters found the man hanging from his safety line about eight floors above the ground at 903 E. 104th St.

Firefighters tried to use the ladder on a truck, but it wasn’t tall enough to reach him.

A rescue firefighter went to the roof of the building and got a second line to the man, helping lower him to safety.

No one was injured during the rescue.

