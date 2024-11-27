Former school resource officer sentenced on 3 counts of bestiality

By Amy Fleury

FOND DU LAC, Wisconsin (WISN) — A former Kewaskum Police Department school resource officer was sentenced Tuesday on three felony counts of bestiality.

Steven Rosales, 35, pleaded guilty and was convicted in September of having sex with his dog.

“Bestiality shocks the conscious of a community and thankfully is a rare crime that we see. In this case, the defendant violated a position of trust and authority within in his community, while serving as a School Resource Officer,” Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said in a news release.

A judge sentenced Rosales to two years of initial confinement and three years of extended supervision on each count, concurrent to each other but consecutive to any other sentence.

Rosales was arrested in April in a separate case.

Prosecutors accused him of sexting a student while working at the high school.

He was charged with misconduct and sexual misconduct by school staff.

Rosales is scheduled to be back in court for those charges on Jan. 31.

