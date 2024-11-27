Family saves woman from overturned car in canal, CHP says

By Daniel Macht

MARYSVILLE, California (KCRA) — A Marysville family of three is being credited with helping to save the life of a 75-year-old Live Oak woman whose car crashed and overturned in a canal on Monday.

The California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter division said on Facebook that the irrigation canal on Larkin Road north of Paseo Road was filled with about 2 feet of water from recent rainfall.

According to CHP, Cyle Johnson, 28 and his wife Ashley Martin, 27, were visiting a home on Larkin Road when their 6-year-old daughter saw the crash. She ran inside to tell her parents, CHP said.

Johnson jumped a front fence and went into the canal, while Martin also went outside to assist.

Johnson forced the door to the vehicle open while another unknown passerby provided a knife to cut the woman free from her seatbelt. They pulled the woman out of the vehicle and stayed with her until first responders arrived.

The woman was treated for minor injuries at Adventist Health and Rideout.

CHP said Johnson previously was the first person on the scene of a crash on Highway 99 in October and helped a person who was injured then.

