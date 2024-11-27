Couple has mortgage check stolen and cashed from post office

By Shaun Chaiyabhat

Click here for updates on this story

WINTHROP, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A husband and wife in Winthrop had their mortgage check stolen and cashed after they dropped it off at the post office.

Jeanna and Talan Carvalho are at a loss. They’re pouring over their finances after their bank called and said their mortgage check never came.

“It was shocking and jarring,” Jeanna said. “She said ‘no we haven’t received it’ and Talan said ‘well it was cashed!” Jeanna said.

However, a digital copy from their bank showed the check did go through and that it was cashed, but by a stranger.

“With a little bit of digging we found out the check had been washed quite a few times and that somebody else had cashed it,” Jeanna said.

The Carvalhos think someone stole the check while it was in the mail, after they dropped it off at a Winthrop post office.

“I put my blue envelope for the mortgage inside the mail slot inside the post office,” Talan said.

Talan said he had heard of thefts happening from the blue USPS mail boxes, which is why he said he doesn’t use them. Instead he dropped off his check inside the post office.

“I always make a conscious effort to go inside the post office,” Talan said.

Jeanna said she believes something must have happened to the check once it got into the hands of the post office.

“My theory is that there’s something going on inside the post office and or on the way to the distribution center,” Jeanna said.

Thousands of dollars meant to pay the Carvalhos’ mortgage are now missing from their account and they said it only got worse after that.

“I had to close my bank account due to the fraud,” Talan said.

Jeanna said it could not have happened at a worse time.

“With the holidays being so close and with myself being currently laid off its actually terrifying,” Jeanna said.

Jeanna said she posted a warning online and quickly heard other stories of the same thing.

“It’s happened to a very good family member, her mother two times, her aunt,” Jeanna said. “If it could happen to us, I feel it could happen to anyone.”

The couple said they filed a complaint with the US Postal Service, but are still waiting for a response.

“I would just advise people to use the online services,” Talan said. “I’ll never send something through the mail again that’s a check or cash.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.