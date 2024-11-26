Plane lands in grass at Hooks Airport following minor issue after takeoff, Texas DPS says

By Web Staff

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Crews responded to Hooks Airport in the Spring area, where a plane that had just taken off had to return and land in the grass, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there were reports of a downed aircraft at about 9:30 a.m. at the airport located at 20803 Stuebner Airline.

In an update, DPS said the plane had a minor issue after takeoff from Hooks, but made it back safely and landed in the grass.

The two people on board were not injured.

