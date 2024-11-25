John Deere Dubuque Works gives 2-year-old an experience of a lifetime



By Terra Konieczny

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) — Everything green and yellow came to life for two-year-old Everett Redman on Friday at John Deere. In the middle of his toughest days as he battles a brain tumor, this visit filled his world with smiles and joy.

Alex Fernandez, John Deere Dubuque Works Factory Manager, said, “They asked me like ‘Hey, how big do we go?’ I’m like ‘Surprise him’ and oh boy did we get surprised today.”

Special Spaces Dubuque, a group dedicated to renovating bedrooms for kids with cancer, is remodeling Redman’s room. In the meantime, they gave him a chance to tour his favorite brand – John Deere.

Redman’s mother, Jordan, told KWWL, “Someone nominated us for that which was amazing and we’re like ‘Yeah sure it’ll be fun.’ And Anne with Special Spaces knew someone that worked here, and then we got told we were gonna come on a tour.”

When Redman was just over a year old, doctors found a baseball-sized tumor on his brain. Now at two and a half years-old, he’s progressing and enjoying life.

Jordan said, “His tumor is stable. We scan basically every 3 months. Right now he’s doing really well. We’re kind of in that, you know, wonderful period off treatment, waiting for another scan.”

Redman’s favorite John Deere machine is the backhoe, and the team at John Deere Dubuque Works was more than happy to make his dream come true.

Fernandez said, “This is the first time that we have somebody that says their favorite product is a yellow product, a construction product.”

Redman couldn’t wait to see his beloved backhoe, but what he got was so much more.

Jordan said, “The day since we told Ev, ‘Backhoes today?’ Like, no buddy, we’re gonna see them like next day.”

The Sherrill Fire Department gave Redman a hero’s welcome as he toured the facility. Upon entering the building, he received a special employee badge, officially making him part of the John Deere team.

Fernandez explained, “He’s a special one. We gave him a badge and you know, we’re probably going to recruit him because he has a great interest for machinery and has a big passion for that.”

With over 2,000 employees, John Deere Dubuque Works came together in one week to raise money, buy every John Deere toy Redman could dream of, and make his day unforgettable.

Fernandez said, “Every one of our business units, the employees came together, they raised money, they went to the gift store and got gifts. I heard many of our employees gave very generous donations. You know, $200, $600.

Jordan shared how these gifts will make doctor’s visits a little brighter.

She explained, “When we are able to take stuff with us when he goes to appointments and treatment, you know, we’re in waiting rooms for significant periods of time, or waiting for MRI’s, and this goes for every kid that has to go through this.”

For Redman and his family, Friday wasn’t just about tractors. It was a break from his battle, and a chance to focus on what brings him happiness.

