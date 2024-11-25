IPD: Missing 19-year-old found shot to death in backseat of a car near 435, Truman in Kansas City

By JoBeth Davis

KANSAS CITY, MIssouri (KMBC) — The Independence, Missouri, Police Department says a 19-year-old reported missing over the weekend has been found dead, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police were searching for 19-year-old Preston Bell, who was last seen Saturday evening at a home in the 500 block of South Brookside Avenue in Independence.

Witnesses told police Bell was forced into the back of a black Chevrolet Malibu before the vehicle drove off.

Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, police were dispatched to investigate a person slumped over in a vehicle near Truman Road and Interstate 435.

When they arrived, they found a man dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Sunday night that the homicide was determined to have ocurred in Independence, and that Independence Police would be taking over the investigation.

Independence Police said Monday morning that the victim found inside that vehicle in Kansas City was Bell.

Bell was in the back seat of the same vehicle he was last seen in, dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

A spokesperson for the Independence Police Department said this remains an active homicide investigation at this time, and there is no suspect information available.

