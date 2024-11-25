Discover Winter Magic at Discovery Green: Houston’s Festive Urban Escape

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

November 26, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — As the holiday season descends upon Houston, there’s one place in the heart of the city that transforms into a winter wonderland: Discovery Green. This 12-acre urban oasis, nestled in the lively downtown, becomes the ultimate destination for festive cheer, offering an array of events that captivate Houstonians and visitors alike. From ice skating under the stars to enchanting art installations and heartwarming family events, Discovery Green brings the holiday spirit to life like no other.

Green Mountain Energy Ice: A Cool Tradition When Kinder Lake turns into Green Mountain Energy Ice, it’s time to lace up your skates and glide into the season’s magic. As Houston’s only outdoor skating rink, it offers a unique experience that combines the nostalgia of winter with the city’s vibrant energy. Operating from November 15, 2024, to February 2, 2025, the rink welcomes skaters of all skill levels. Special themed nights—like “Cheap Skate Mondays” and “We Love Houston Wednesdays”—add a delightful twist, making each visit memorable. For parents, the rink also features “Inclusive Skating Night” on December 3, a thoughtful evening designed exclusively for individuals with disabilities and their families. Tickets are $18 (including skate rentals) and must be purchased in advance, so plan ahead and don’t forget to secure your spot! Get Tickets Here.

Festive Events to Celebrate the Season Discovery Green’s holiday lineup ensures there’s something for everyone, from the art aficionado to the family seeking seasonal bonding. Here are some highlights you won’t want to miss: Santa’s Little Yelpers (Dec 7, 12–3 PM) Bring your furry friends to meet Santa! This one-of-a-kind event invites dog lovers to mingle while their four-legged companions pose for holiday photos. Kids can join the fun with DIY pet crafts, and music from DJ Good Grief sets the festive mood. Carols on the Green with Houston Grand Opera (Dec 14, 7–9 PM) Experience the magic of the season through song. With opera, mariachi, and holiday hits performed by the renowned HGO Chorus, this evening promises to be an auditory delight. Special guests include Vanessa Alonzo and the UH Mariachi Pumas, adding a touch of cultural vibrancy to this already iconic event. Winter Solstice Celebration (Dec 20, 6–8 PM) Pause and reflect as the seasons change during this meditative sound bath experience. As the year’s longest night arrives, enjoy a moment of peace and healing with the soothing sounds of the winter solstice.

Art and Entertainment: ATLAS by Jen Lewin Adding to the charm is ATLAS, an interactive art installation by internationally acclaimed artist Jen Lewin. Suspended across the Brown Promenade, 24 glowing, hand-crafted moths react to sound and movement, creating an immersive visual experience. Each moth represents a unique endangered species, reminding us of the delicate balance between art, nature, and humanity. Available daily from November 15 to February 16, this breathtaking installation is a must-see for visitors of all ages. Learn More Here.

Health, Wellness, and Sustainability For those looking to stay active and mindful, Discovery Green’s free fitness classes are the perfect way to unwind and recharge. Whether it’s yoga, Zumba, or sound meditation, these offerings cater to everyone. Pair your fitness journey with their Recycling Saturdays program and join the effort to make Houston greener.

Shop Local at Flea by Night Looking for unique holiday gifts? Flea by Night features local artisans, vintage treasures, and handmade goods, making it the perfect stop for one-of-a-kind finds. With a rotating roster of food trucks and live music, this open-air market captures the festive spirit of the season.

Tips for Visitors 1. Plan Ahead: Tickets for the ice rink sell out quickly, so book early online. 2. Timing is Key: Visit during weekday evenings for smaller crowds and a serene experience. 3. Parking Made Easy: Utilize nearby parking garages and validate your ticket for discounts.

Why Discovery Green is Houston’s Winter Gem What makes Discovery Green truly special isn’t just the events—it’s the sense of community it fosters. It’s where families gather, friends reconnect, and memories are made. From the laughter of children meeting Santa to the awe of seeing Jen Lewin’s glowing moths, Discovery Green encapsulates everything that makes Houston unique: diversity, creativity, and an unbreakable sense of togetherness.

Call to Action Don’t let this winter season pass without a visit to Discovery Green! Whether you’re skating under the stars, admiring breathtaking art, or simply soaking in the festive vibes, there’s no better place to celebrate the holidays. Check Out the Full Schedule and Plan Your Visit. Houston Style Magazine readers, it’s time to embrace the season! Make Discovery Green your holiday destination and create memories that last a lifetime. Don’t just visit—immerse yourself in the magic.

#DiscoveryGreen #HoustonWinterEvents #GreenMountainEnergyIce #HoustonHolidayFun #IceSkatingHouston #DowntownHoustonEvents #SantaInHouston #HoustonFamilyActivities #WinterWonderlandHouston #HoustonFestivals #HolidayEventsHouston #HoustonArtInstallations #ATLASJenLewin #PetFriendlyHouston #HoustonFitnessEvents #ChristmasInHouston #FestiveHouston #CarolsOnTheGreen #ShopLocalHouston #HSM #TeamStyleMag #HoustonStyleMagazine

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.